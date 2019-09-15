UrduPoint.com
Motorcycle, Dumper Collision Kills Two

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 11:40 AM

Motorcycle, dumper collision kills two

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Two people were killed in a motorcycle-dumper collision at Stadium road located in Karachi on Sunday.

The tragic incident occurred due to the negligence of dumper driver who fled away from the scene, reported a private news channel.

The area police had filed First Information Report (FIR) against the dumper-driver and started investigation.

Dead bodies were handed over to their family after medico-legal autopsy, police said.

