Motorcycle, Dumper Collision Kills Two
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Two people were killed in a motorcycle-dumper collision at Stadium road located in Karachi on Sunday.
The tragic incident occurred due to the negligence of dumper driver who fled away from the scene, reported a private news channel.
The area police had filed First Information Report (FIR) against the dumper-driver and started investigation.
Dead bodies were handed over to their family after medico-legal autopsy, police said.