Motorcycle lifter arrested, 11 stolen bikes recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) Wah Cantt police on Saturday have apprehended a motorcycle thief, identified as Mujahid and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to police spokesman, acting on a tip-off, a police team raided the suspect's hideout and seized the stolen vehicles.

During preliminary interrogation, Mujahid confessed to stealing motorcycles from various commercial and residential areas of the city.

The police are further investigating the case to determine the extent of the suspect's involvement in motorcycle thefts.