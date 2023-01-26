UrduPoint.com

Motorcycle Lifter Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published January 26, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Motorcycle lifter arrested

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Wah Cantonment police on Thursday arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his possession. Talking to newsmen, Sub-divisional Police officer Taxila circle DSP Mian Afzaal Shah told newsmen that acting on tip-off, police apprehend Kamran who during interrogation has confessed to lifting four motorcycles from different parts of the city.

Related Topics

Police Circle Wah Cantonment Taxila From

Recent Stories

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora En ..

United States Organizes U.S.-Pakistani Diaspora Engagement Conference in Islamab ..

5 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Minister of Hig ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Rese ..

6 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives the Ambassador of N ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Ambassador of New Zealand to the Kingdom of S ..

6 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi affirms readiness to deal with adverse w ..

Abu Dhabi affirms readiness to deal with adverse weather conditions

11 minutes ago
 More events target clients on 3rd day of 6th Dubai ..

More events target clients on 3rd day of 6th Dubai Customs Week

12 minutes ago
 A 50MP Triple AI Camera on realme C35 Gets You the ..

A 50MP Triple AI Camera on realme C35 Gets You the Crispiest Photos

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.