Motorcycle lifter arrested

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Wah Cantonment police on Thursday arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered four stolen motorcycles from his possession. Talking to newsmen, Sub-divisional Police officer Taxila circle DSP Mian Afzaal Shah told newsmen that acting on tip-off, police apprehend Kamran who during interrogation has confessed to lifting four motorcycles from different parts of the city.