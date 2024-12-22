Open Menu

Motorcycle Lifter Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 22, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Motorcycle lifter arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Organised Crime Unit (OCU) Lahore arrested a motorcycle thief on Sunday while cracking down on criminal elements.

Inspector Muhammad Qamar Sajid, along with his team, arrested Muhammad Ali alias Kaka.

According to the DSP, dozens of motorcycles worth lakhs of rupees were recovered from the accused. The accused had fled abroad to avoid arrest. The accused revealed several incidents of motorcycle theft. Further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Lahore Kaka Muhammad Ali Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism ..

Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences

17 minutes ago
 'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first ..

'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces Ne ..

Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday

2 hours ago
 UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Pade ..

UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship

3 hours ago
 RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al ..

RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road

3 hours ago
 DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its w ..

DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station

4 hours ago
SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisati ..

SEWA begins work on 3rd list of home rationalisation project

4 hours ago
 UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

UAE hosts major global sporting events in December

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

Sharjah Consultative Council approves 2025 budget

4 hours ago
 Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

Emirati women set historic milestones in 2024

6 hours ago
 Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen f ..

Japanese anime industry sales top 3 trillion yen for 1st time

8 hours ago
 23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

23 dead in two crowd crushes in Nigeria

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan