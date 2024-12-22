Motorcycle lifter arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) The Organised Crime Unit (OCU) Lahore arrested a motorcycle thief on Sunday while cracking down on criminal elements.

Inspector Muhammad Qamar Sajid, along with his team, arrested Muhammad Ali alias Kaka.

According to the DSP, dozens of motorcycles worth lakhs of rupees were recovered from the accused. The accused had fled abroad to avoid arrest. The accused revealed several incidents of motorcycle theft. Further investigation is underway.