Motorcycle lifter arrested, 7 bikes recovered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Jhang Bazaar police have arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered seven stolen motorcycles along with mobile phones and cash from him.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that SHO Jhang Bazaar police station Inspector Ateeq-ur-Rehman, along with his team, conducted a surprise raid and arrested a vehicle lifter Adnan, who was wanted to the police in a number of cases.

The police recovered seven stolen motorcycles, cash and other items, while further investigation was under progress, he added.