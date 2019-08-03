UrduPoint.com
Motorcycle Lifter Arrested, 9 Stolen Motorbikes Recovered

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 45 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 09:33 PM

Motorcycle lifter arrested, 9 stolen motorbikes recovered

In a major action, police arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered 9 stolen motorbikes from him

KALLAR SYEDAN,(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :In a major action, police arrested a motorcycle lifter and recovered 9 stolen motorbikes from him.

While taking notice of reports of motorbikes lifting incidents, City Police Officer (CPO) Rana Faisal constituted a team headed by Station House Officer Basharat Abbasi which arrested red handed the motorcycle lifter Muhammad Waqas r/o Bhalakhar.

The accused confessed of stealing 9 motorcycles. Police was also searching his another accomplice Tyeb r/o Bhalakhar who was absconded.

