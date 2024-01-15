Motorcycle lifter gang arrested

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a motorcycle lifter gang and

recovered bikes with cash.

According to a spokesperson for police, Sargodha police raided and arrested three

members of the gang, including Zuhaib, Amir and Habib.

Police also recovered nine motorcycles and Rs one lakh in cash from the accused

who were involved in 10 cases of motorcycle theft.