Motorcycle Lifter Gang Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a motorcycle lifter gang and
recovered bikes with cash.
According to a spokesperson for police, Sargodha police raided and arrested three
members of the gang, including Zuhaib, Amir and Habib.
Police also recovered nine motorcycles and Rs one lakh in cash from the accused
who were involved in 10 cases of motorcycle theft.
