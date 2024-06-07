Open Menu

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Arrested,three Held

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 01:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The district police arrested a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen valuables from their possession,here on Friday.

According to a spokesperson,District Police Officer (DPO),Dr.

Asad Ejaz Malhi along with team launched a crackdown against the criminals and netted Ilyas gang and their three members namely as Muhammad Alias Munir,Usman and Muhammad Ghafoor.

The police recovered stolen valuables including five motorcycles and cash from their possession.

Further investigation were underway.

