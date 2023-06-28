Motorcycle lifter gang busted, 10 stolen bikes recovered

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2023 ) :The Taxila Police on Wednesday busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered ten stolen motorcycles besides other looted booty from their possession.

Sub-divisional Police officer DSP Ghulam Asghar Chandia told reporters here on Sunday that a team of Taxila Police led by station house officer Sarmad Ilyas while acting on a tip-off, raided the hide-out of the outlaws and arrested the two members of the gang identified as Sher Wali and Aabid.

He said that ten stolen and stanched motorcycles besides looted booty cash worth Rs 0.3 million, six cell phones and weapons utilized in the various crimes were also recovered.

He said that the members of the gang have confessed their involvement in various lifting, snatching and street crimes in twin cities of Taxila and Wah.