Motorcycle-lifter gang busted

The district police have arrested three members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered 16 bikes from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested three members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered 16 bikes from them.

Police said on Thursday that the gang was involved in dozen of motorcycle-lifting incidents in the jurisdiction of Bhera police station.

A police team, headed by SHO Muhammad Ilyas Kalyar, conducted a raid in Bhera city and arrested three members of the gang.he accused were identified as Sajid Hussain, Tufail Hussain and Nazar Hussain. A case has been registered.