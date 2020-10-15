UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcycle-lifter Gang Busted

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 06:38 PM

Motorcycle-lifter gang busted

The district police have arrested three members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered 16 bikes from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The district police have arrested three members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered 16 bikes from them.

Police said on Thursday that the gang was involved in dozen of motorcycle-lifting incidents in the jurisdiction of Bhera police station.

A police team, headed by SHO Muhammad Ilyas Kalyar, conducted a raid in Bhera city and arrested three members of the gang.he accused were identified as Sajid Hussain, Tufail Hussain and Nazar Hussain. A case has been registered.

Related Topics

Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

President Masood praises Qatar Charity for support ..

24 minutes ago

Samsung Welcomes Customers to Faisalabad’s First ..

26 minutes ago

Infinix Zero 8 – The Nightscape Legend is offici ..

33 minutes ago

Six shipments caring 360,000 tons of wheat to reac ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court withdraws arrest warrant agai ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Thursday

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.