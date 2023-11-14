Motorcycle lifter gang busted, 11 items recovered

Attock Police busted a two-member motorcycle lifter gang and recovered 11 vehicles among them two motorcycle-rickshaw and 9 motorcycles

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Attock Police busted a two-member motorcycle lifter gang and recovered 11 vehicles among them two motorcycle-rickshaw and 9 motorcycles.

According to the Police spokesman Muhammad Naeem, police through human intelligence pick Shahid Pervaiz and Usman Siddiqui who during interrogation confessed lifting motorcycles and stealing motorcycle rickshaws from different parts of the district.

Police sent them behind the bars.