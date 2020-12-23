Motorcycle lifter gang busted, 11 stolen bikes recovered

Police on Wednesday busted a six-member motorcycle lifter gang and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from their possession along with weapons and other tools used in crimes

Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters, Sanobar Khan giving details at a press conference said that on the directives of DPO Irfanullah Khan a special team was constituted to nab motorcycle lifter gang when a number of complaints were registered by the people.

He said on basis on information provided by the informer, Sub-Inspector Noor Badshah arrested one named Ibrahim and recovered a stolen motorcycle and a pistol from his possession.

During a preliminary investigation, one arrested accused revealed Names of other gang members.

Police have registered cases against the arrested accused and were making efforts to arrest other group members who were still at large.