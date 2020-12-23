UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, 11 Stolen Bikes Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:09 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, 11 stolen bikes recovered

Police on Wednesday busted a six-member motorcycle lifter gang and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from their possession along with weapons and other tools used in crimes

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Wednesday busted a six-member motorcycle lifter gang and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles from their possession along with weapons and other tools used in crimes.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Headquarters, Sanobar Khan giving details at a press conference said that on the directives of DPO Irfanullah Khan a special team was constituted to nab motorcycle lifter gang when a number of complaints were registered by the people.

He said on basis on information provided by the informer, Sub-Inspector Noor Badshah arrested one named Ibrahim and recovered a stolen motorcycle and a pistol from his possession.

During a preliminary investigation, one arrested accused revealed Names of other gang members.

Police have registered cases against the arrested accused and were making efforts to arrest other group members who were still at large.

Related Topics

Police National Accountability Bureau From

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai creates unique creative experiences in ..

9 minutes ago

UN declaration of 4th February as International Da ..

9 minutes ago

Arab Media Forum: Egypt’s State Minister of Info ..

10 minutes ago

WAM Report: Why respect, equality, coexistence are ..

54 minutes ago

In the virtual presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Du ..

54 minutes ago

World faces &#039;pandemic of misinformation&#039; ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.