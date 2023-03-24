Motorcycle lifter gang busted, 11 stolen motorcycles recovered

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Taxila Police on Friday busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested their two members besides recovery of 11 stolen motorcycles as well as arms from their possession.

Sub-divisional Police officer Taxila circle ASP Zainab Ayub told newsmen here on Friday that acting on a tip-off, a police party busted the gang and arrested their two members identified as Saeed Khan and Yaqub.

She said that as many as 11 motorcycles stolen by the gang were also recovered from their possession.

Responding to a question, she said that during preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed lifting motorcycle stolen from various parts of twin cities of Taxila and Wah were also recovered from their possession.