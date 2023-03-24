UrduPoint.com

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, 11 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, 11 stolen motorcycles recovered

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :Taxila Police on Friday busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested their two members besides recovery of 11 stolen motorcycles as well as arms from their possession.

Sub-divisional Police officer Taxila circle ASP Zainab Ayub told newsmen here on Friday that acting on a tip-off, a police party busted the gang and arrested their two members identified as Saeed Khan and Yaqub.

She said that as many as 11 motorcycles stolen by the gang were also recovered from their possession.

Responding to a question, she said that during preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed lifting motorcycle stolen from various parts of twin cities of Taxila and Wah were also recovered from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Circle Taxila From

Recent Stories

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of v ..

Govt decides to constitute JIT to probe cases of violent protests against PTI Ch ..

4 minutes ago
 Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all i ..

Govt ready to hold comprehensive dialogue on all issues: Asif

10 minutes ago
 Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reache ..

Second Pakistan Navy Ship With Relief Goods Reached Turkiya - Pakistan Day Comme ..

49 minutes ago
 The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan T ..

The State Visit Of The President Of Turkmenistan To Qatar Was Held

52 minutes ago
 OIC Strongly Condemns Smotrich's Use of an Alleged ..

OIC Strongly Condemns Smotrich's Use of an Alleged Geographic Map of Israel that ..

53 minutes ago
 Khalifa University among top 10 in petroleum engin ..

Khalifa University among top 10 in petroleum engineering, top 100 in electrical ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.