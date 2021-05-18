Motorcycle lifter gang busted

UrduPoint.com
SIALKOT, May 18 (APP:Sialkot police busted motorcycle lifter gang and arrested its three members including ring leader.

According to police here on Tuesday,under the supervision of DSP city circle,SHO Civil-line police station Sub-Inspector Tehseen Mohsin along with police team used some scientific methods of investigation and traced out the accused.

Police arrested three gang members- Husnain alias Husnaina, Nadeem and Atta-ur-Rehman and recovered 11 motorcycles, cash Rs.15,000, illegal weapons and several bullets from their possession.The accused were wanted by the police in 13 robbery cases.

Separate cases were registered against them,while further investigation was underway,said police.

