Motorcycle lifter gang busted

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Local police arrested three accused, all members of motorcycle lifter gang, and recovered stolen valuables worth Rs 480,000 from their possession, police said on Tuesday.

Shah Shams police said that those arrested included the ring leader Irfan and two gang members Arshad and Mubeen.

Police spokesman said that recovery included Rs 250,000 in cash, a motorcycle rickshaw and three motorcycles and during investigations the accused confessed their involvement in fifteen cases including motorcycle theft.

CPO Khurram Shahzad Haidar appreciated the police team headed by SHO Azhar Gul that tracked down the gang besides supervisory officials including SP cantonment Hassan Afzal, and SDPO Mumtazabad Hafeez Ur Rahman.