Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, 15 Motorcycles, Cash Recovered In Khanewal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 04:14 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, 15 motorcycles, cash recovered in khanewal

KHANEWAL (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :The Police busted an Inter-district motorcycle lifter gang and arrested five of its members including ring leader besides this recovered 15 stolen motorcycles and cash Rs 200, 000 from their possession.

According to police sources, District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Ali Waseem had took strict notice of snatching and stealing motorcycles in the district and constituted� police team consisted on senior police officials for arrest of the outlaws.

The police teams traced the Inter-district Ghulam Murtaza alias Murti gang and arrested ring leader Ghulam Murtaza and his other accomplices.

About 24 cases were traced from the accused during interrogation.

Police have also recovered illegal weapons three pistols and bullets from them.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem handed over the keys of motorcycles to owners.

Speaking on this occasion, he said that safety of properties and lives of masses was top priority.

He also announced cash prize and commendatory certificates for SHO city police station Kabirwala Usman Raza and his police team over its performance.

APP /qbs-sak

