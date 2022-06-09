Motorcycle-lifter gang busted

CIA police arrested two members of a motorcycle-lifter gang and recovered stolen motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :CIA police arrested two members of a motorcycle-lifter gang and recovered stolen motorcycles and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police spokesperson said here Thursday that a CIA police team headed by ASI Zeeshan Randhawa arrested two criminals - Muhammad Asif son of Bashir, resident of Mamukanjan and Muhammad Khan son of Ramzan resident of Darbar Peer Salahuddin Mamukanjan.

The police team recovered 7 stolen motorcycles, 1 rickshaw and 2 pistols from their possession.

Further investigation is underway.