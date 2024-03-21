Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM
WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Taxila Police on Thursday busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested their three members.
According to police spokesman, acting on a tip-off, a police party raided the gang and arrested their three members.
Stolen motorcycles and weapons utilized in various crimes were also recovered from their possession.
