Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The Taxila Police on Thursday busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested their three members.

According to police spokesman, acting on a tip-off, a police party raided the gang and arrested their three members.

Stolen motorcycles and weapons utilized in various crimes were also recovered from their possession.

