Motorcycle lifter gang busted, 2 motorcycles, cash recovered

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three members of motorcycle lifter gang besides this recovered two stolen motorcycles and Rs 370, 000 cash from their possession.

According to police spokesperson, raids were continued against criminal elements across the district under the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Ahsan Iqbal.

SHO Jatoi police station Shahid Rizwan along with his team raided and arrested three motorcycle lifter gang members including Aqeel alias Aqeela, Shoaib alias Shoaibi and Shahid alias Shahdi Awan.

The looted items were recovered from the gang and handed over to real owners in presence of traders union and peace Committee members.

SHO said that safety of properties and lives of masses is top priority.

