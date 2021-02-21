UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, 2 Motorcycles, Cash Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 10:10 AM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, 2 motorcycles, cash recovered

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested three members of motorcycle lifter gang besides this recovered two stolen  motorcycles and Rs 370, 000 cash from their possession.

According to police spokesperson, raids were continued against criminal elements across the district under the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Ahsan Iqbal.

SHO Jatoi police station Shahid Rizwan along with his team raided and arrested three motorcycle lifter gang members including Aqeel alias Aqeela, Shoaib alias Shoaibi and Shahid alias Shahdi Awan.

The looted items were recovered from the gang and handed over to real owners in presence of traders union and peace Committee members.

SHO said that safety of properties and lives of masses is top priority.

APP /shn-sak9:50 hrs

Related Topics

Police Ahsan Iqbal Police Station Jatoi Criminals From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

50 minutes ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology meets ..

10 hours ago

â€˜DhabiSatâ€™ lifts off to International Space St ..

10 hours ago

CEO of Tawazun addresses challenges facing UAE def ..

10 hours ago

Football: English Premier League table

10 hours ago

Football: English Premier League results

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.