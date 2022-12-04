UrduPoint.com

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, 4 Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2022 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Karachi police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested four accused besides recovering stolen motorbikes from their possession during a crackdown on Sunday in Lines area of Brigade Police Station in Karachi.

Taking notice of the rising incident of motorcycle theft, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), CIA Karachi Police Mohammad Anwar Khatran conducted a special operation to arrest the criminals, private media reported.

During operation, one accused tried to escape by firing at the police party to avoid arrest. As a result, one suspect sustained bullet injuries that later on shifted to hospital for medical treatment, while three other gang member were also arrested in same operation.

The police team busted the notorious Rao Khan son of Allah Varayo, Ashoq son of Jangi Khan, Jawad son of Sohail and Asif son of Hanif. Police have also recovered two stolen motorcycles and pistol from their possession.

Police said, they found the accused to be involved in criminal cases in past, however, further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected.

A case of armed robbery and police encounter is being registered against the accused in Brigade Police Station.

