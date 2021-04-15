UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Bike Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, bike recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Cantt police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested two criminals during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Cantt police launched crackdown against criminals involved in motorcycle theft.

The police team busted the notorious Asif Rajpoot gang and arrested two criminals including the ring leader Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Javed.

Police also recovered cash Rs 175,000, one stolen motorcycle and parts of different bikes from their possession.

The criminals have confessed six cases of bike theft and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

91,882 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

44 minutes ago

Nakheel launches smartphone app to enhance custome ..

59 minutes ago

ADNOC keen to explore potential of hydrogen market ..

59 minutes ago

Court stays Sharif family’s Jati Umra land trans ..

1 hour ago

Meeting held to review flood situation in bahawalp ..

43 minutes ago

Chinese scholar urges world to respect Afghans' wi ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.