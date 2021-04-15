Motorcycle lifter gang busted, bike recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Cantt police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested two criminals during a crackdown launched here on Thursday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the Cantt police launched crackdown against criminals involved in motorcycle theft.

The police team busted the notorious Asif Rajpoot gang and arrested two criminals including the ring leader Muhammad Asif and Muhammad Javed.

Police also recovered cash Rs 175,000, one stolen motorcycle and parts of different bikes from their possession.

The criminals have confessed six cases of bike theft and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.