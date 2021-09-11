Motorcycle lifter gang busted, bikes recovered

Police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen valuables from their possession during a raid conducted here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :Police have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen valuables from their possession during a raid conducted here on Saturday.

The City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth while taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft, formed a special team led by SP City Division Rao Naeem Shahid to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted the notorious Aqash gang and arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Aqash Dilawar and Muhammad Tayyab.

Police have also recovered two stolen motorcycles, two mobile phones and cash Rs 146,000 from their possession. The criminals have confessed 15 cases and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.