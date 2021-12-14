Motorcycle lifter gang busted, bikes recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Sader Muzaffargarh Police have busted a notorious bike-lifters gang and arrested its three members,Tuesday.

According to a police spokesman, Sader police in a raid, arrested three gang members including its ring leader Rana along with Asif, Hussain and Shahzad.

Police have also recovered cash Rs 251,000 and 27 stolen motorcycles and parts of different bikes from their possession.

The arrested gang members have confessed 11 cases of motorcycle theft and a auto-rickshaw during the investigations and more recoveries were expected from them, police added.