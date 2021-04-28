UrduPoint.com
Motorcycle-lifter Gang Busted, Eight Bikes Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

Motorcycle-lifter gang busted, eight bikes recovered

The police arrested four members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered eight bikes from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The police arrested four members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered eight bikes from them.

The police on Wednesday said that the gang was involved in dozen of motorcycle-lifting incidents in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station.

A police team conducted a raid in Bhalwal city and arrested Sohail Aslam, Fakhar Abbas, Khalid Aliand Asif Shah.

A case has been registered against them.

More Stories From Pakistan

