Motorcycle-lifter gang busted, eight bikes recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police arrested four members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered eight bikes from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The police arrested four members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered eight bikes from them.

The police on Wednesday said that the gang was involved in dozen of motorcycle-lifting incidents in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station.

A police team conducted a raid in Bhalwal city and arrested Sohail Aslam, Fakhar Abbas, Khalid Aliand Asif Shah.

A case has been registered against them.