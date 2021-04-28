Motorcycle-lifter Gang Busted, Eight Bikes Recovered
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The police arrested four members of a bike-lifter gang and recovered eight bikes from them.
The police on Wednesday said that the gang was involved in dozen of motorcycle-lifting incidents in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police station.
A police team conducted a raid in Bhalwal city and arrested Sohail Aslam, Fakhar Abbas, Khalid Aliand Asif Shah.
A case has been registered against them.