UrduPoint.com

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Eight Bikes Recovered, 2 Arrested

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, eight bikes recovered, 2 arrested

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested two accused including ring leader besides recovering stolen bikes from their possession during a crackdown here Thursday.

CIA team under the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Jalil Imran Khan, arrested the dangerous Zahid Mohana dacoit gang including ring leader which was involved in snatching motorcycles and cash from citizens on gun point.

The police also recovered eight stolen motorcycles and cash worth Rs 50,000 and illegal weapon from their possession.

The dacoit gang did not hesitate to fire over resistance during their bids and were involved in attempt to murder, snatching motorcycle and robbery.

The accused have also revealed about two dozens dacoity bids during interrogation while more revelations were also expected.

DPO, Jalil Imran Khan handed over the keys of motorcycles and cash to the owners on which people paid tributes to DPO Khanewal and police team.

The DPO announced commendatory certificates and cash reward for the police team.

Related Topics

Murder Imran Khan Fire Police Robbery Khanewal From Weapon

Recent Stories

New aircraft being inducted into PIA to improve pe ..

New aircraft being inducted into PIA to improve performance, Senate told

17 minutes ago
 Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

Tree Plantation Drive by PTA

2 hours ago
 LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM ..

LHC turns down plea seeking disqualification of PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its foot ..

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

4 hours ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.