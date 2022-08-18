Motorcycle lifter gang busted, eight bikes recovered, 2 arrested

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested two accused including ring leader besides recovering stolen bikes from their possession during a crackdown here Thursday.

CIA team under the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Jalil Imran Khan, arrested the dangerous Zahid Mohana dacoit gang including ring leader which was involved in snatching motorcycles and cash from citizens on gun point.

The police also recovered eight stolen motorcycles and cash worth Rs 50,000 and illegal weapon from their possession.

The dacoit gang did not hesitate to fire over resistance during their bids and were involved in attempt to murder, snatching motorcycle and robbery.

The accused have also revealed about two dozens dacoity bids during interrogation while more revelations were also expected.

DPO, Jalil Imran Khan handed over the keys of motorcycles and cash to the owners on which people paid tributes to DPO Khanewal and police team.

The DPO announced commendatory certificates and cash reward for the police team.