Motorcycle lifter gang busted , five bikes recovered

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Hangu Police on Tuesday arrested a ring leader of motorcycle lifter gang and recovered six stolen motorcycles.

According to DSP Tall, Abid Khan, on the special instructions of District Police Officer Hangu Asif Bahadur, SHO Tall Police Station Mujahid Hussain and his team conducted operation in Bazoko area against the group involved in bike lifting incidents.

During operation ring leader the inter-provincial motorcycle lifter gang, Razeullah was arrested and six stolen motorcycles were recovered from his possession.

Police said that the gang was also involved in smuggling stolen motorcycles to Afghanistan and other provinces on fake documents.

In preliminary investigation, arrested accused has confessed to his crime and police were making efforts to arrested other members of the gang and stolen vehicles.