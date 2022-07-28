Motorcycle lifter gang busted, five bikes recovered, 5 arrested

Mumtazabad police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested five accused besides recovering stolen bikes from their possession during a crackdown here Thursday

Taking notice of the rising incident of motorcycle theft, the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider formed a special team under the supervision of SP Cantt Division Hassan Afzal to arrest the criminals.

The police team busted the notorious Tariqi Gang and arrested five members of the gang including the ring leader Tariq alias Tariqi, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Shakeel, Zohaib and Arshad.

Police have also recovered five stolen motorcycles and cash worth Rs 145,000 from their possession.

Police said, they found the accused to be involved in 13 cases, however, further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected.