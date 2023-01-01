UrduPoint.com

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Four Held

January 01, 2023

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, four held

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :Police have busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested four members of the gang during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Shakir Hussain Dawar, Muzaffarabad police launched a crackdown against motorcycle lifters and busted the notorious Tariq Guzar gang.

The police have also apprehended four members of the including the ring leader Tariq, Zahid, Ramzan and Waris.

The police have also recovered eight stolen motorcycles, cash Rs 500,000 and parts of three motorcycles from their possession by tracing 10 cases from them.

Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected from them, police sources added.

