Motorcycle lifter gang busted; four held

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have busted a motorcycle-lifter gang and arrested its four members besides recovering cash, motorcycle engines and spare parts from their possession.

A team of Factory Area Police Station conducted a raid and arrested four gangsters.

The team also recovered Rs 500,000 in cash, more than dozen of motorcycle engines and spare parts from the possession of the gangsters.

Police have locked up the accused besides registering a case against them while further investigation was underway.

District Police Officer Zahid Nawaz Marawat has announced cash prize and certificates of appreciation for the police party.