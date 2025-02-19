Open Menu

Motorcycle-lifter Gang Busted, Four Held

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 09:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Haram Gate police busted a notorious motorcycle-lifter gang and arrested four criminals besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession on Wednesday.

In line special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Haram Gate police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Abdullah Gill, launched a crackdown against criminals involved in stealing motorcycles and other valuables.

The police busted the notorious Abdul Rehman alias Mana gang and arrested its four members including ring leader Abdul Rehman alias Mana, Muhammad Abdullah, Hamza and Muhammad Danish.

The police recovered stolen valuables worth over Rs 1.6 million including motorcycle, mobile phones, jewellery and cash from their possession by tracing 14 cases.

Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.

