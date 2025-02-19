Motorcycle-lifter Gang Busted, Four Held
Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2025 | 09:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Haram Gate police busted a notorious motorcycle-lifter gang and arrested four criminals besides recovering stolen valuables from their possession on Wednesday.
In line special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar, the Haram Gate police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Abdullah Gill, launched a crackdown against criminals involved in stealing motorcycles and other valuables.
The police busted the notorious Abdul Rehman alias Mana gang and arrested its four members including ring leader Abdul Rehman alias Mana, Muhammad Abdullah, Hamza and Muhammad Danish.
The police recovered stolen valuables worth over Rs 1.6 million including motorcycle, mobile phones, jewellery and cash from their possession by tracing 14 cases.
Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected from the arrested criminals, police sources added.
Recent Stories
Ahmed bin Mohammed opens 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show
Al Jalila Foundation receives AED50 million from Eissa Al Othman Endowment
FAO honours Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for her significant contributions to wom ..
EDGE launches new Armoured and Robotic Combat Vehicle at IDEX
EDGE Group, Nokia collaborate to strengthen secure communications for defence se ..
DP World records highest cargo volumes at Jebel Ali Port since 2015
Etihad Airways announces highest-ever profit of AED1.7 billion in 2024
UAE Chambers delegation meets Mauritius PM to enhance economic cooperation
SRTI Park hosts ‘Innovation Day’ as part of 'UAE Innovates 2025'
Kuwait’s First Deputy Prime Minister meets with NMO Chairman
FTA increases inspection visits to 93,000 in 2024
AMMROC, Marshall sign strategic service agreement to advance C-130 fleet readine ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Maryam meets students, faculty members from Balochistan colleges6 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death by train6 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle-lifter gang busted, four held6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan secures Presidency of DCO council for 202616 minutes ago
-
Pakistan invites DCP participants in Digital FDI initiative16 minutes ago
-
FOSPAH chairperson says anti-harassment law needs inclusion in syllabus for wider awareness16 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Bar Association hosts tea party to honour district judiciary26 minutes ago
-
PM for removal of barriers of social inequality26 minutes ago
-
Project for revival of Multan's centuries-old heritage to start soon26 minutes ago
-
CPWB chairperson, CTO discuss crackdown against child beggary26 minutes ago
-
People will foil attempts to derail country from path of progress: Nawaz Sharif36 minutes ago
-
Anti-encroachment drive gears up36 minutes ago