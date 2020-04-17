UrduPoint.com
Motorcycle-lifter Gang Busted In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 07:41 PM

Police busted a motorcycle-lifter gang and recovered five two-wheelers from them on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Police busted a motorcycle-lifter gang and recovered five two-wheelers from them on Friday.

Jarranwala City police arrested three members of the Ihsan dacoit gang including the ring leader on a tip-off.

The accused confessed to committing dozens of motorcycle-lifting incidents in different parts of the city, police said.

