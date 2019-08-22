UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted In Muzaffargarh

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:23 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted in Muzaffargarh

Police arrested motorcycle lifter gang in limits of Meer Hazar Khan police station

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) -:Police arrested motorcycle lifter gang in limits of Meer Hazar Khan police station.

According to police,the team conducted raid and arrested six members of a gang including three women and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession.

They were identified as Shahzad, Ghaffar, Rashid, Najma Shahzad,Sumaira and Najma Ghaffar.

Cases were registered against the accused.

Police started investigations.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Rashid Women From

Recent Stories

Senate body for opening Pakistani schools abroad

10 minutes ago

Three absconders held in Quetta

5 minutes ago

B.Sc engineering admissions kick off at University ..

5 minutes ago

US, South Korea May Start Renegotiating Troops Sta ..

5 minutes ago

Scores missing after SW China hit by mudslides

5 minutes ago

Brazil environment minister heckled over Amazon fi ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.