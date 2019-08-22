Motorcycle lifter gang busted in Muzaffargarh

(@imziishan)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) -:Police arrested motorcycle lifter gang in limits of Meer Hazar Khan police station.

According to police,the team conducted raid and arrested six members of a gang including three women and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession.

They were identified as Shahzad, Ghaffar, Rashid, Najma Shahzad,Sumaira and Najma Ghaffar.

Cases were registered against the accused.

Police started investigations.