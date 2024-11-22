Motorcycle lifter gang busted in Wah Cantt, 6 stolen motorcycles recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Wah Cantonment Police on Friday busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered as many as six stolen motorcycles from his possession

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Wah Cantonment Police on Friday busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered as many as six stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to the police spokesman, acting on a tipoff, a police party raided led by station house officer(SHO) Imran Afridi at the hideout of the gang and arrested its two members, identified as Ubaid and Waheed, and also recovered six motorcycles from there, which were stolen by him from different commercial and residential areas of the city.

A case was registered against and further interrogation was launched, the police spokesman added.

APP/ajq/378