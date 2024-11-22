Open Menu

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted In Wah Cantt, 6 Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted in Wah Cantt, 6 stolen motorcycles recovered

The Wah Cantonment Police on Friday busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered as many as six stolen motorcycles from his possession

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The Wah Cantonment Police on Friday busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered as many as six stolen motorcycles from his possession.

According to the police spokesman, acting on a tipoff, a police party raided led by station house officer(SHO) Imran Afridi at the hideout of the gang and arrested its two members, identified as Ubaid and Waheed, and also recovered six motorcycles from there, which were stolen by him from different commercial and residential areas of the city.

A case was registered against and further interrogation was launched, the police spokesman added.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Police Wah Cantonment Afridi From

Recent Stories

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets fore ..

Chief of Naval Staff visits IDEAS-2024, meets foreign delegates

1 minute ago
 Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against ..

Etzebeth replaces Kleyn for Springbok Test against Wales

1 minute ago
 Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

Zeeshan Malik appointed acting MD-WASA

2 minutes ago
 Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations Leagu ..

Holders Spain to face Netherlands in Nations League quarters

2 minutes ago
 England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face J ..

England boss Borthwick adamant Curry fit to face Japan after latest concussion

2 minutes ago
 ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered ..

ICT admin launches crackdown against unregistered stamp vendors

2 minutes ago
Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increa ..

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandokhail increases admission quota of cadet c ..

11 minutes ago
 Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: M ..

Govt ready to assist KP in countering terrorism: Musadik

11 minutes ago
 Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich na ..

Draft deal at U.N. climate talks calls for rich nations to give $250 billion by ..

27 minutes ago
 Seminar on Women's land rights held

Seminar on Women's land rights held

11 minutes ago
 Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan invol ..

Senator Siddiqui slams twist in PTI's slogan involving, Muslim brother country

11 minutes ago
 PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

PPP leader Mashal Khan shot dead in Lakki Marwat

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan