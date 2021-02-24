Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Looted Items Recovered In Multan
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 04:06 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested five members of motorcycle lifter gang and recovered looted items including four motorcycles and cash Rs 1,10,000 from their possession.
SHO Muzzaffarabad police Raja Muhammad Akbar along with his team raided and arrested Shan alias Shani and gang members including Tariq,Nadir,Shan,Irfan and Faizan.