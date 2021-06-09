Motorcycle lifter gang busted, looted items recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested four members of motorcycle lifter gang including ring leader and recovered looted items worth over Rs six lac from their possession.

According to police spokesman, police team led by SHO New Multan Sub Inspector Haji Liaqat Ali on a tip-off raided and arrested four members of Aamir gang namely Aamir alias Aamri, Majid Ali, Yassi Nadeem and Akbar and recovered looted items worth over Rs six lac including six motorcycles and one lac cash.

The five cases including motorcycle stealing and other were traced from the arrested accused while more revelations also expected during interrogation.

Further investigation was underway.