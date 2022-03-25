Motorcycle lifter gang busted Rajanpur

Police on Friday launched a comprehensive crackdown to nabbed motorcycle lifters on Friday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Police on Friday launched a comprehensive crackdown to nabbed motorcycle lifters on Friday.

According to official sources,In line with special directives of District Police officer (DPO) Police launched crack down to arrest motorcycle lifters gang and claimed to nabbed four members of bike lifters including ring leader named sheera from different localities of the area and recovered 09 motorcycles from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against them and started further investigations.