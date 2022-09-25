Motorcycle lifter gang busted, stolen bikes recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed to have arrested a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen motorcycles from their possession during a crackdown launched here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the Mumtazabad police under the supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Nasir Ali launched a crackdown against motorcycle lifters and busted the notorious Shah G gang.

The police have also four members of the gang including the ring leader Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Kashif, Muhammad Rashid and Abbas Ali.

Police have also recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession by tracing four different cases.

Further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.