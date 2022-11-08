UrduPoint.com

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Stolen Bikes Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, stolen bikes recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Old Kotwali police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested two criminals besides recovering stolen valuables from their possessions here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a special operation against the criminals involved in stealing motorcycles and other vehicles from the city.

A team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza, busted the notorious motorcycle lifter Salman gang and arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Salman Zaffar and Saifal.

Police have traced six cases from the arrested criminals and recovered six stolen bikes worth of Rs 400,000 from their possessions. Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Criminals From

Recent Stories

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as ..

Punjab CM blames police for not registering FIR as per demand of Imran Khan: Sou ..

9 minutes ago
 Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

1 hour ago
 CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

2 hours ago
 realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created ..

Realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale ..

2 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambas ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Expos ..

OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Exposure of the Plight of the Vulne ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.