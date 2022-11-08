Motorcycle lifter gang busted, stolen bikes recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Old Kotwali police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested two criminals besides recovering stolen valuables from their possessions here on Tuesday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a special operation against the criminals involved in stealing motorcycles and other vehicles from the city.

A team under the supervision of SP Gulgasht Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza, busted the notorious motorcycle lifter Salman gang and arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Salman Zaffar and Saifal.

Police have traced six cases from the arrested criminals and recovered six stolen bikes worth of Rs 400,000 from their possessions. Further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.