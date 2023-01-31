Motorcycle lifter gang busted, stolen bikes recovered in Multan

Dehli Gate police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested two members of the gang besides recovering stolen motorcycles from their possession during a special operation launched here on Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Dehli Gate police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested two members of the gang besides recovering stolen motorcycles from their possession during a special operation launched here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, taking action on the rising incidents of motorcycle theft, a special team of Dehli Gate police station under the supervision of SP City Division Rana Muhammad Ashraf, launched a special operation against the criminals. The police team busted the notorious Younis Gang and arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Younis and Arif.

The police have also recovered seven stolen motorcycles of worth Rs 600,000 from their possession by tracing eight cases, however, further investigations were underway from the criminals and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.