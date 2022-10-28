Motorcycle-lifter gang busted, stolen goods recovered

The Police arrested a motorcycle lifter gang, including its ring leader and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession, here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Police arrested a motorcycle lifter gang, including its ring leader and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession, here on Friday.

The Sadar Police station arrested the accused identified as Nauman and his accomplice Farhan, while recovering stolen valuables worth more than Rs 0.4 million, including five motorcycles from the accused arrested.