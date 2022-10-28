UrduPoint.com

Motorcycle-lifter Gang Busted, Stolen Goods Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2022 | 07:57 PM

The Police arrested a motorcycle lifter gang, including its ring leader and recovered five stolen motorcycles from their possession, here on Friday

The Sadar Police station arrested the accused identified as Nauman and his accomplice Farhan, while recovering stolen valuables worth more than Rs 0.4 million, including five motorcycles from the accused arrested.

