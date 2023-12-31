Open Menu

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Stolen Goods Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, stolen goods recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Police claimed to have busted motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen goods worth Rs eight hundred thousand including nine motorcycles from their possession.

According to a spokesperson for police, SHO Gulgasht Rao Zia-ur- Rehman along with his team raided and arrested three members of motorcycle lifter Hassan Tariq's gang including Zohaib, Amir and Habib.

Police have also recovered nine stolen motorcycles and Rs one lac cash from their possession while 10 cases of motorcycle theft were traced against the arrested accused.

Further legal action against the criminals was also launched.

APP/sak

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 December 2023

5 hours ago
 South Africa files case at UN's top court accusing ..

15 hours ago
 ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI ..

ECP files review plea against PHC decision on PTI 'bat' symbol

15 hours ago
 CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construc ..

CM visits Rwp Ring Road Project to review construction work

15 hours ago
 Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered ..

Prof Nazir Ahmad Shawl’s funeral prayer offered in London

15 hours ago
ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in ..

ROs declare 414 candidates for 9 constituencies in Hyderabad as validly nominate ..

15 hours ago
 Immunization necessary for building healthy societ ..

Immunization necessary for building healthy society: Commissioner

15 hours ago
 Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & orde ..

Levies Force responsibility to maintain law & order situation in Kachhi: DC

15 hours ago
 Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in P ..

Unity-Democratic Alliance secures clean sweep in PPC Elections

15 hours ago
 SP inspects various polling stations to ensure tra ..

SP inspects various polling stations to ensure transparent election in Chaman

15 hours ago
 GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

GCU holds Business ideas awards 2023

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan