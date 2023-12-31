Motorcycle lifter gang busted, stolen goods recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Police claimed to have busted motorcycle lifter gang and recovered stolen goods worth Rs eight hundred thousand including nine motorcycles from their possession.

According to a spokesperson for police, SHO Gulgasht Rao Zia-ur- Rehman along with his team raided and arrested three members of motorcycle lifter Hassan Tariq's gang including Zohaib, Amir and Habib.

Police have also recovered nine stolen motorcycles and Rs one lac cash from their possession while 10 cases of motorcycle theft were traced against the arrested accused.

Further legal action against the criminals was also launched.

