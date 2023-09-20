Motorcycle lifter gang busted, stolen motorcycles recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A motorcycle lifter gang including the ring leader was busted and stolen motorcycles and other goods were recovered.

According to the spokesperson for police, SHO Mumtazabad police station Sarfraz Ahmad along with his team has raided and arrested three members of motorcycle lifter Yameen alias Meena gang.

Police have also recovered stolen goods worth Rs 1.3 million including seven motorcycles, two mobile phones and Rs 2,50,000 cash.

The illegal weapon was also recovered from the criminals and 15 cases of motorcycles were traced against the gang. Further legal action against the criminals was also launched.