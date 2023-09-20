Open Menu

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, stolen motorcycles recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :A motorcycle lifter gang including the ring leader was busted and stolen motorcycles and other goods were recovered.

According to the spokesperson for police, SHO Mumtazabad police station Sarfraz Ahmad along with his team has raided and arrested three members of motorcycle lifter Yameen alias Meena gang.

Police have also recovered stolen goods worth Rs 1.3 million including seven motorcycles, two mobile phones and Rs 2,50,000 cash.

The illegal weapon was also recovered from the criminals and 15 cases of motorcycles were traced against the gang. Further legal action against the criminals was also launched.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Mobile Criminals From Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Multi-nation special forces exercise ‘Eternal Br ..

Multi-nation special forces exercise ‘Eternal Brotherhood-II’ begins in Baro ..

32 minutes ago
 CJP Isa meets lawyers to enhance dispensation of j ..

CJP Isa meets lawyers to enhance dispensation of justice

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Airport serves over 2.8 million passengers ..

Sharjah Airport serves over 2.8 million passengers during July, August

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, US agree to continue cooperation for las ..

Pakistan, US agree to continue cooperation for lasting peace in Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Saudi, US counterparts discu ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Saudi, US counterparts discuss efforts to resolve Yemeni c ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairman of Yemen’s Pre ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council i ..

2 hours ago
PM reiterates Pakistan's unwavering commitment to ..

PM reiterates Pakistan's unwavering commitment to achieving SDGs

2 hours ago
 UAE Foreign Minister meets counterparts in New Yor ..

UAE Foreign Minister meets counterparts in New York

2 hours ago
 American University of Sharjah, University of Edin ..

American University of Sharjah, University of Edinburgh offer students graduate ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Digital Government Academy launched in Fujairah

Digital Government Academy launched in Fujairah

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan