Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published October 07, 2023 | 01:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) Motorcycle lifter gang including their ring leader was busted and recovered stolen motorcycles and other goods on Saturday.

According to spokesperson for police, SHO Dehli Gate Kaleem Dogar along with his team has raided and arrested two members of Ijaza gang, named Ijaz and Ashiq Ali.

Meanwhile, police have also arrested mobile snatcher named Allah Ditta.

Police have also recovered stolen goods worth Rs 1.1 million including 17 motorcycles and six mobile phones.

Further legal action against the criminals was also launched.

