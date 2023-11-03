Motorcycle lifter gang busted, stolen motorcycles recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The motorcycle lifter gang including the ring leader was busted and 15 stolen motorcycles worth over Rs two million were recovered from their possession.

According to the spokesperson for police, SHO Qutubpur police station Faizan Ali Raza along with his team raided and arrested four members motorcycle lifter Naeem gang including Muhammad Naeem, Talat, Mudassir and Muhammad Waseem.

Police have also recovered 15 stolen motorcycles.

Further legal action against the criminals was also launched.