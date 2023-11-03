Open Menu

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published November 03, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted, stolen motorcycles recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2023) The motorcycle lifter gang including the ring leader was busted and 15 stolen motorcycles worth over Rs two million were recovered from their possession.

According to the spokesperson for police, SHO Qutubpur police station Faizan Ali Raza along with his team raided and arrested four members motorcycle lifter Naeem gang including Muhammad Naeem, Talat, Mudassir and Muhammad Waseem.

Police have also recovered 15 stolen motorcycles.

Further legal action against the criminals was also launched.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed says UAE flag reflects sacrifices, accomplishments of the na ..

15 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies va ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity

15 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration r ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed says UAE Flag Day celebration reaffirms national unity, loyal ..

15 minutes ago
 UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud ..

UAE flag is symbol of our unity and pride: Maqsoud Kruse

45 minutes ago
 Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after d ..

Constitutional crisis occurred immediately after dissolution of assembly: SC

1 hour ago
 President signs letter for next year election on F ..

President signs letter for next year election on Feb 8

2 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Ab ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed raises UAE flag at Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court

2 hours ago
 ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

ADJD celebrates the Flag Day

2 hours ago
 Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and l ..

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed hails UAE’s unity and loyalty at Flag Day ceremony in ..

2 hours ago
 Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 other ..

Blast in Tank: At least five people died, 20 others injured

2 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 34 Netherlands Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History ..

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Panama on Independence Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan