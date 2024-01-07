Motorcycle lifter gang busted, stolen motorcycles recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2024) Police claimed to have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered eight stolen motorcycles worth Rs one million from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, SHO Muzaffarabad Aslam Masih, along with his team, raided and arrested three members of the motorcycle lifter Akhtar Khokhar gang, including ring leader Akhtar Khokhar, Siddiq Bhatti, and Sajjad.

Ten cases of motorcycle theft were traced against the arrested accused.

Further legal action against the criminals was also launched.