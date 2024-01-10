Open Menu

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Stolen Motorcycles Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2024 | 05:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Police claimed to have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered 18 stolen motorcycles worth Rs 2.1 million from their possession.

SP Cantt division Rana Arslan Zahid while holding a press conference said that Chahliek police have raided and arrested the Akmal alias Akbari gang including ring leader Akmal, Shabbir and Muhammad Shan.

SP handed over the motorcycles to the owners.

On this occasion, SHO Chahliek police station Hammad-ul-Hassan Bodla was present.

