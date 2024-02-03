Motorcycle lifter gang busted, stolen motorcycles recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Police claimed to have busted a motorcycle lifter gang and recovered 11 stolen motorcycles worth Rs 1.5 million from their possession.

SP Cantt division Rana Arslan Zahid while holding a press conference said that Jalilabad police have raided and arrested two members of the Ali gang including ring leader Ali Hassan and Ramzan.

SP handed over the motorcycles to the owners.

On this occasion, ASP Cantt Tayyib Habib and SHO Jalalabad police station Muhammad Ismail were present.