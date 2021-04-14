UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcycle Lifter Gang Busted, Theft Items Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested motorcycle lifter gang and recovered motorcycle and cash from their possession.

In line with special directions of CPO Munir Masud Marth, SHO Cantt police Saeed Ahmad Siyal along with police team raided and arrested two members of motorcycle lifter gang including Dilawar Hussain and Rizwan Ali.

One motorcycle and cash Rs 75000 was also recovered from their possession.

Police was busy in further interrogations.

More Stories From Pakistan

