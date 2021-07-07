Motorcycle lifter gang busted, theft items recovered

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a motorcycle lifter gang including ring leader and recovered looted goods worth Rs.03 lac from their possession

In line with special directions of CPO Munir Masud Marth, SHO Shah Shamas police Inspector Tasaduq Abbas alongwith his team raided and arrested three members of Aslam alias Karaka motorcycle lifter gang including ring leader Aslam alias Karaka and his accomplices Muhammad Asif and Abdul Majeed.

Similarly, goods worth Rs three lac including Rs 50,000 cash and six motorcycles were recovered from the arrested gang.

The gang was found involved in six heinous crimes including motorcycle lifting while more revelations were expected during interrogation.