Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 05:40 PM

Motorcycle lifter gang busted; three arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi police Wednesday busted a motorcycle lifter gang and arrested its three members besides recovering 10 stolen motorcycles and two snatched mobiles from their possession.

According to Rawalpindi police spokesman, on the special directive of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, a police team was constituted under the supervision of SHO R.A.Bazar.

The team after hectic efforts managed to net the criminals allegedly involved in motorcycle snatching and lifting.

He said that police team busted Shahbaz gang and arrested gang leader Shahbaz Shah and two other members namely Shoaib Amjad and Irfan Shah.

Police recovered 10 motorcycles, two snatched mobile phones and weapons from their possession.

Jatli police also arrested Muhammad Saleem and Atif Mehmood and recovered a stolen vehicle from their possession.

Cases have been registered against nabbed persons and further investigations are underway.

